Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Rises By 17.4%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 376.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

CAPL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 344.26%.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

