Short Interest in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Decreases By 10.6%

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 915.0% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 467,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $74.04. 1,958,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.09. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

