Short Interest in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Drops By 13.5%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 17,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after buying an additional 2,636,526 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,223,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,373,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,323,000 after buying an additional 1,336,431 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chewy Stock Performance
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHWY
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.