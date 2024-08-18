Short Interest in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Drops By 13.5%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 17,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after buying an additional 2,636,526 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,223,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,373,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,323,000 after buying an additional 1,336,431 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHWY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,323,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748,176. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. Chewy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

