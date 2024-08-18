Short Interest in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Grows By 16.9%

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days. Approximately 16.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CG Oncology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGON traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 468,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. CG Oncology has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $50.23.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CG Oncology will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter worth $239,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter worth about $97,678,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,716,000. Yu Fan purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,828,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

