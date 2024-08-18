Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Rises By 20.3%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 820,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Barclays decreased their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Celanese Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CE opened at $129.06 on Friday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.96.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

