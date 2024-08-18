Short Interest in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Drops By 12.4%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 12,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asensus Surgical stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) by 834.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Asensus Surgical worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

ASXC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 1,060,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,916. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Asensus Surgical ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 184.10% and a negative net margin of 902.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.35 price objective on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to perform performance-guided surgery for surgeons to deliver outcomes to patients.

