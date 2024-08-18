Short Interest in Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Decreases By 19.0%

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Anaergia Trading Down 8.6 %

ANRGF stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Anaergia has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

