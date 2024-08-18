Short Interest in Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Decreases By 19.0%

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.
Anaergia Trading Down 8.6 %
ANRGF stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Anaergia has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.
About Anaergia
