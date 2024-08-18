Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Rises By 7.3%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMKR traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $32.56. 910,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,299. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

