Short Interest in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Decreases By 14.4%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $34.78. 2,506,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,283. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.