Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCRB. StockNews.com downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $133.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.97.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $26,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,178 shares in the company, valued at $84,432.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.