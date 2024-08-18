Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Up 6.6% in July

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sendas Distribuidora from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE ASAI traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 435,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.77. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 35.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,135,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,227 shares during the last quarter. Breakout Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,347,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 531,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 33,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 28.9% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 403,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 90,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

