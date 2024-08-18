Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,420 ($18.13) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

LON:STB opened at GBX 848 ($10.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 813.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 751.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £161.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.98, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 572 ($7.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 950 ($12.13).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 11.30 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is 2,043.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David McCreadie purchased 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 843 ($10.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989.90 ($63,827.76). Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

