SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $90.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.29.

SEA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SE opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. SEA has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,576.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in SEA by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SEA by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

