Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,325 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,493,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 487.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,354,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,143 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 828,234 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,319,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 813,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,662. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

