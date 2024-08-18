Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Truist Financial

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $496.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

