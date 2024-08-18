Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) to Strong Sell

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Lightspeed Pos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Lightspeed Pos alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LSP

Lightspeed Pos Price Performance

Lightspeed Pos ( TSE:LSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$310.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.91 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Pos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Pos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.