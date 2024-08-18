Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) to Strong Sell

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Lightspeed Pos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.
Lightspeed Pos Price Performance
