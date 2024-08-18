Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,964.72 or 0.04949164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $2.00 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 500,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,919 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 500,281.45360896 with 499,920.00732231 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,915.05177462 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $2,345,087.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

