Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.62. 14,170,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,335,717. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The company has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

