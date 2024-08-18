Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.77.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

Intuit stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $653.53. The stock had a trading volume of 765,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,588. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $633.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

