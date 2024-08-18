Reviewing Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) and Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Steel Dynamics and Outokumpu Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Dynamics 1 5 1 0 2.00 Outokumpu Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A

Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus target price of $138.14, suggesting a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Steel Dynamics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Steel Dynamics is more favorable than Outokumpu Oyj.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Dynamics 11.10% 22.89% 13.44% Outokumpu Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Steel Dynamics and Outokumpu Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.4% of Steel Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Outokumpu Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Steel Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Steel Dynamics and Outokumpu Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Dynamics $18.80 billion 0.96 $2.45 billion $14.56 8.02 Outokumpu Oyj N/A N/A N/A ($3.22) -1.15

Steel Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Outokumpu Oyj. Outokumpu Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steel Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Steel Dynamics beats Outokumpu Oyj on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products. This segment also engages in turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, precision saw-cutting, and heat treating of bar products. Its products are used in construction, automotive, manufacturing, transportation, heavy and agriculture equipment, and pipe and tube markets. The Metals Recycling Operations segment is involved in the ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal processing, transportation, marketing, brokerage, and scrap management services. Its ferrous products include heavy melting steel, busheling, bundled scrap, shredded scrap, steel turnings, and cast-iron products; and nonferrous products comprise aluminum, brass, copper, stainless steel, and other nonferrous metals. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment produces steel non-residential building components, such as steel joists, girders, trusses, and steel deck products for non-residential steel fabricators, metal building companies, general construction contractors, developers, owners, brokers, and governmental entities, as well as e-commerce warehouses, data centers, metal buildings, and education and commercial building projects. The Aluminum Operations segment offers recycled aluminum flat rolled products. The company also exports its products. Steel Dynamics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks. The company also provides stainless steel powder which includes Supra 316L, Dura 17-4PH, Ultra 904L, Therma 253MA, Dura 4116, and Ni-free austenitic stainless steel powder; and nickel-based alloys. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy; marine; and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

