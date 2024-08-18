Raymond James Lowers Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$0.85

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Conifex Timber Stock Up 19.4 %

CFF stock opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.56. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

About Conifex Timber

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.