Raymond James Lowers Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$0.85

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Conifex Timber Stock Up 19.4 %
CFF stock opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.56. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Conifex Timber
