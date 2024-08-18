Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in National Grid were worth $71,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE NGG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.43. 324,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $64.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 103.35%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

