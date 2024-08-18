Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,959 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $246,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SHY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.54. 2,987,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.