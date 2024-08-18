Raymond James & Associates Has $334.69 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,339,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Danaher worth $334,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,712. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.51. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $199.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,707 shares of company stock worth $10,786,944 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

