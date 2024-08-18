Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,632 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned 5.49% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $1,351,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.89. 1,442,999 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.01.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

