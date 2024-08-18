Raelipskie Partnership Sells 385 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Raelipskie Partnership cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Raelipskie Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.60. The stock had a trading volume of 30,427,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,672,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

