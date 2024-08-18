Qubic Price Down 10% This Week (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubic has a total market cap of $188.95 million and $1.23 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qubic has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Qubic

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 109,929,085,175,710 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 109,929,085,175,710 with 108,098,197,740,402 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000169 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $705,599.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

