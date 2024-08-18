QUASA Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $140,610.53 and $1,824.09 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,748.08 or 1.00073673 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007702 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012365 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0016722 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,529.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

