Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

