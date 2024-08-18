Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.30.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $105.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $411,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $138,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $27,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $411,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,037,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,814,000 after buying an additional 872,216 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,126,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,051,000 after buying an additional 314,102 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,888,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,082,000 after purchasing an additional 569,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 811,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

