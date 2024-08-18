Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 21.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $125,389,000 after acquiring an additional 555,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 672.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,907,000 after buying an additional 522,575 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,226,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,863,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

