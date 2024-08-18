Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Issued By Zacks Research

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2024 earnings at $16.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.55.

Humana stock opened at $350.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Humana has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Humana by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

