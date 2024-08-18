Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Issued By HC Wainwright

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.42% and a negative net margin of 345.05%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRBU. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $2.09 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $188.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,360,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 314,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 114,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

