Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.81.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $64,749,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,287,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,141,000 after purchasing an additional 532,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,842,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,953 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,799,000 after purchasing an additional 184,453 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

