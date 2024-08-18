Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 3.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.73. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

