PLANET (PLANET) One Day Volume Hits $629,199.95

PLANET (PLANET) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. PLANET has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $629,199.95 worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PLANET has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One PLANET token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PLANET

PLANET’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com.

PLANET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000584 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $662,627.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLANET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLANET using one of the exchanges listed above.

