Piper Sandler Trims Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price to $240.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.75.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $194.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.56 and its 200-day moving average is $192.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $2.34 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

