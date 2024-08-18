Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.63. 165,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,641. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

