Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at BTIG Research

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.27.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
