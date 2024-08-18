Panbela Therapeutics’ (PBLA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($1.05). On average, research analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.

