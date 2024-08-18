Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,972 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

