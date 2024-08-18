OMG Network Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $29.99 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00034689 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000093 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

