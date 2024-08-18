OFI Invest Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

OFI Invest Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,099,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,655,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $167.43.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.