OFI Invest Asset Management Buys Shares of 41,162 Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,162 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. OFI Invest Asset Management owned 0.15% of Tejon Ranch as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,448 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,989 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 128,981 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 482,773 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.24. 31,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $462.38 million, a PE ratio of 574.86 and a beta of 0.60. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

