Objectivity Squared LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Objectivity Squared LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.3% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

BA stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.99. 6,731,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062,681. The firm has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.53. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

