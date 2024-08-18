Objectivity Squared LLC Boosts Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Objectivity Squared LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. USA Compression Partners makes up about 3.8% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth $263,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth $297,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 7.8% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 478,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth $1,107,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on USAC. Mizuho upgraded USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 65,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $1,601,121.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615,347 shares in the company, valued at $137,407,541.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,909,952 shares of company stock worth $67,116,727 over the last ninety days.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE USAC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 360,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,941. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 512.20%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

