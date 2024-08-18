Oakworth Capital Inc. Takes $36,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,484,000 after buying an additional 136,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,192,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,753,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.83.

ULTA traded up $11.43 on Friday, hitting $377.23. 2,942,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

