Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 12.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.35.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $4.66 on Friday, reaching $377.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $425.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.45.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

