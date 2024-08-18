nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Buys $497,161.86 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
nVent Electric Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $66.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.
nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.
