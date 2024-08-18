NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Insider Robert K. Temple Sells 50,000 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMR opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.25. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth $18,585,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth $7,600,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NuScale Power by 97.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in NuScale Power by 84.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

