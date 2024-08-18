NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Insider Robert K. Temple Sells 50,000 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NuScale Power Price Performance
Shares of SMR opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.25. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NuScale Power
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuScale Power
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NuScale Power
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.